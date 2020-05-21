By Moses Ndhaye

The Member of Parliament for Ora county Lawrence Songa has asked government to quickly address the influx of refugees entering Uganda from the Democratic Republic of Congo through Zombo district.

He raised the matter before parliament saying the refugee, most of them women and children pose a serious challenge to the fight against Covid-19 by the district task force.

He also asks government to improve the road network in the district to facilitate movement of the Covid-19 task force that is carrying out sensitisation of masses on the pandemic

The Speaker Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has thus asked the Prime Minister to explain to the House next week on how they are handling the matter.