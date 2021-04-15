By Benjamin Jumbe

Dokolo woman Member of Parliament Cecilia Ogwal has urged the government to offer support to children who were under the care of the late archbishop of Kampala Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

The late was educating several children across the country and following his sudden death on 3rd April, their future is now at stake.

Speaking during a session to pay tribute to the late, Ogwal asked government to release about Shs500 million to ensure these children continue with their education.

Several legislators hailed the late for his outspokenness on issues relating to violation of people’s rights and injustices in society.

Meanwhile, the Kalungu west Member of Parliament Joseph Ssewungu has challenged government to come up with a council of elders.

Ssewungu argues that this country needs such a council which can help guide government on various matters and on solving various challenges citizens face

The motion to pay tribute to the late Lwanga was moved by the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda.

Dr. Lwanga was found dead in his house on April 3rd.