Muslims have been asked to pray for peaceful elections as they celebrate Eid Al-Adhuha today.

Falling on the 10th day of the holy month of Dhu-AlHijja, the 12th on the Islamic calendar, the celebrations coincide with the annual Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

This festival is a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son.

As they celebrate today, the minister for ICT and National Guidance Judith Nabakooba is asking Muslims across the country to pray for a peaceful electoral process.

In her official Eid al-Adha message to the Muslim community, Nabakooba says the country is headed for heated 2021 elections that will be preceded by virtual media campaigns hence the need for special prayers.

Nabakooba also asks muslims to celebrate while observing the health guidelines for preventing the spread of Covid-19.

In Uganda, mosques and churches have remained closed since March as part of the Covid-19 guidelines.