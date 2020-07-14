By Benjamin Jumbe

Government through the ministry of tourism wildlife and Antiquities has committed to continue working to solve threats to chimpanzees.

This comes as Uganda joins the rest of the world to celebrate the 3rd World Chimpanzee day.

The commissioner wildlife conservation Dr Akankwasa Barirega says chimpanzee populations globally have been reducing in the last 100 years from 2M to the current about 350,000.

He says out of these Uganda has 5000 of this population.

He, however, says these are threatened by among other things habitat loss and Retaliatory killings calling on all stakeholders to join government efforts to address these challenges.

The day is under the theme “Celebrate our closest living relative in the animal kingdom.