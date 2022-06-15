By Benjamin Jumbe

The government has asked teachers under Uganda National Teachers Union to suspend their industrial action and get back to class

The call has been made this afternoon by the Minister for Public Service Muruli Mukasa at a press conference held at the Uganda Media Centre.

He says the government remains alive to the agreements and negotiations with the teachers on salary enhancement which is to be made in a phased manner dependent on the resource envelope and is committed to this.

Mukasa however calls for patience from the teachers as the government implements its commitment.

The minister also reveals that the minister of education is set to meet the UNATU leadership on Friday 17th June 2022 to discuss the matter.