Government has cautioned schools across the country against hiking fees as they are cleared to reopen for candidate classes and finalists starting from September 20.

According to draft guidelines for reopening schools for candidate classes from the ministry of education, all educational institutions should engage their parents to adopt a flexible fees payment arrangement and allow payment in appropriate instalments and should not hike fees.

Other guidelines provide that there should not be more than seventy (70) learners in a room or a hall, with career days, class days, group and close contact co-curricular activities banned among others.

Official visitation days and general assemblies that bring together a large number of students in all education institutions have also been banned until further notice.

The senior presidential advisor on Epidemics Dr Monica Musenero yesterday trained heads of schools and officials from the education sectors on enforcement of some of the above SOPs and how to implement them.