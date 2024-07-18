The minister for ICT and national guidance has cautioned the youth who are pushing to emulate their counterparts in Kenya who have for several weeks been engaging in endless demonstrations demanding that the government addresses their grievances relating to the high cost of living and what they called repressive tax laws.

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi says Uganda is not Kenya and Kenya is not Uganda, arguing that both countries have different constitutions and therefore have different ways of addressing their unique problems.

The minister’s remarks come after a section of youth reveals plans to march to Parliament and take their petition against the increasing cases of corruption in the country.

The minister made the remarks while officiating at the Launch of a project code-named Centre for Constitutional Governance –Hope Initiative program in Universities.

The project spearheaded by the Centre for Constitutional Governance seeks to promote constitutionalism and constitutional governance in Uganda’s universities.

He however said while the youth are planning to demonstrate they should recognize that the government has tried to ensure that the livelihoods of the people improves and made great strides in improving the life expectancy of Ugandans.

“The youths must read and understand things and be knowledgeable, it should not be just a matter of saying NRM or FDC “oyye”, and you must be different from those who are not at the University level,” Baryomunsi urged.