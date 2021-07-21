By Damali Mukhaye

The government has cleared over 88,000 beneficiaries of covid-19 relief cash whose data had earlier been rejected by the ministry of gender for various reasons.

The ministry of gender, labour and social development last week rejected data of 174,000 Covid-19 cash would-be beneficiaries and subjected them to re-verification by security and town clerks in different cities and municipalities.

This was mainly due to either discrepancy with their phone numbers and National Identification Numbers or their numbers were not registered for the mobile money service.

Frank Mugabi, the ministry spokesperson now says only 88,000 beneficiaries have been cleared and already paid, while nearly 86,000 did not pass the re-verification.

He adds that as of today, the data of 499,781 (99.7 per cent) of the 501,107 intended beneficiaries has been entered into the ministry’s payment system.

Out of these, a total of 389,408 have received their money.