

A consortium of civil society organizations advocating for protection of human rights has applauded government for taking a decision to join the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

The initiative is a global standard to promote the open and accountable management of oil, gas and mineral resources, and therefore, the government’s decision to become a fully-fledged member state is an important step towards improving accountability particularly as the country continues to prepare for oil production.

The deputy executive at the Advocate’s Coalition for Development and Environment Onesmus Mugyenyi says membership to the initiative will help Uganda increase transparency and in turn enable local communities benefit from the resources.

Uganda becomes the 26th African country to join the initiative that already has Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo ,Tanzania among others as members.