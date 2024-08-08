The Directorate for Ethics and Integrity, Office of the President is today expected to conclude the regional consultations on the Religious Faith-based Organizations (RFOs) policy.

The policy seeks to provide standard guidelines on starting new religious institutions and ensure accountability, among others.

The Policy also seeks to promote a culture of transparency and accountability among different religious faith-based organization players, facilitating collaboration for national development and promoting unity and harmonious coexistence among RFOs in Uganda.

Speaking at the last validation exercise which attracted religious leaders from the three districts of Luwero, Nakaseke, and Nakasongola in Luwero district on Thursday, the Directorate Permanent Secretary, Mr Alex Okello said the next exercise will be the national validation and later a cabinet paper.

“This is the last regional consultation. We went to one in Masaka. I started from very far away in Arua, Karamoja, and later Kabale. After here, we shall go for the national validation,” Okello said.