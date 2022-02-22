By Mosess Ndhaye

Government has unveiled an ICT tool to be used for monitoring its Parish Model Development program that will see Shs 100m injected in every parish across the country.

This comes ahead of the official launch of the program by president Museveni on Saturday this week in Kibuku district.

Addressing the media in Kampala this morning, the Vice President Jessica Alupo said the monitoring tool developed by the ICT ministry will help ensure successful implementation of the program.

Alupo explained that the tool will enable registration of all farmer groups in each parish.

The government also intends to use the newly elected parish chiefs and empower local communities to oversee these projects rather than wait for implementers from the central government.

The Parish Development Model program launch shall run under the theme; “Transformation from subsistence to monetary economy through increased production and productivity for household incomes and livelihoods.”