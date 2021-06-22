By Benjamin Jumbe

The Ministry of Gender labour and social development has cautioned members of the public about calls for registration for the much-anticipated government covid-19 relief support.

The link circulating on social media is urging members of the public that are interested in the government covid-19 support grant to apply soon.

The advert further claims that the first applicants are to get their payments within 24 hours after approval.

The ministry’s public relations officer Frank Mugabi says the ministry, under the national multifactorial covid-19 task force is finalizing the process of identification of categories to be considered for government support.

The ministry is further urging members of the public to wait for official communication from the government on the matter with clear details of the amount to be given and eligibility.

The others, he said, are Boda Boda cyclists and taxi operators. These were identified as those among the vulnerable poor whose incomes have been adversely affected by the new 42-day lockdown.

Earlier, the Kampala Resident City Commissioner Hussein Hudu revealed that the government had identified youth in Kampala city slums and single mothers among the four categories of vulnerable persons eligible for covid19 cash grants.