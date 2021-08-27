By Benjamin Jumbe

Government is in the process of drafting a bill to regulate Social Media usage.

This has been revealed by the Minister of ICT Dr Chris Baryomunsi during an interface with the parliamentary committee of ICT chaired by Eng Moses Magogo.

The minister decried the wide spread social media abuse in the country which necessitates a strong law explaining that the current Computer Misuse Act has not helped to reign in offenders, due to the soft penalties and gaps in the law.

Dr Baryomunsi noted that the law is going to make it punitive for one to publish illicit content and fake information and those who forward prohibited content with the bill to be drafted and tabled before parliament before the end of this year.

Some MPs have however expressed fear that the law on social media is a plot to gag the freedom of speech and expression.

The government shut down Facebook to curb the much anticipated post-election violence but to date remains off except those accessing it using VPN.