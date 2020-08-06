Government has been dragged to the High Court in Kampala over defective lifeguard condoms that are said to still be in circulation on the market.

Joseph Kintu who claims to have contracted HIV after using a defective batch of Life Guard condoms says several other batches were not recalled from bars and retail shops because the National Drugs Authority (NDA) and Marie Stopes mandates are limited to pharmacies and drug stores.

Kintu together and a Non-Government Organisation that promotes patient’s and health workers’ rights ( EPHWOR) maintain that 30% of the defective condoms are still in circulation and many Ugandans who use them continue to contract sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) on a daily basis.

In the same suit, people with hearing and sight impairment have also complained that the government did not communicate to them in form of sign language to alert them of the defective condoms on the market as such communication was published in either newspaper or placed on radio and television stations.

They claim that a number of their colleagues used and continue to use the contentious condom brand and have since gotten unwanted pregnancies or tested positive for STDs.

Now Kintu and the NGO are seeking a court declaration that the failure by the government, NDA and Marie Stopes to fully recall the defective batches of Lifeguard condoms that are on the market is a violation of the right to health.