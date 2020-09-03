By Damali Mukhaye

The government has embarked on installation of an e-administration system in all ministries, departments and agencies as a measure to enhance the performance of public servants.

The exercise that involves use of e-payroll, e-governance, and electronic audit systems will be implemented by the ministry of public service with upgrades to be done in institutions that are already equipped.

Speaking at the ongoing ministry’s senior management retreat convened in Kampala, the Permanent Secretary at the ministry of public service, Catherine Bitarakwate says the exercise will tame irregularities and work indiscipline among public servants.

She says the system is also to be linked to the budgeting system.