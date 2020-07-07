Government has endorsed the request by the older persons to also have representatives in parliament just like any other special interest group.

The minister of gender, labour and social development Frank Tumwebaze through his twitter handle confirmed that cabinet has authorized the minister of justice to table the necessary electoral amendments to parliament for debate and consideration.

He says that if passed, the older persons just like workers, youths and people with disability will have 5 MPs in the next parliament.

He says that this will promote inclusive representation and ensure equity in the country.