By Damali Mukhaye

The Higher Education Students Financing Board has bowed to pressure and extended the deadline for the application of the study loans.

The move is meant to cater for universities that have not admitted students yet.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center, the board’s Executive Director Michael Wanyama says students from various universities and other tertiary institutions that have not yet admitted students were in panic after failing to meet the initial deadline of today.

According to him, universities like Makerere, Lira, Kyambogo, Soroti and Gulu University have not yet admitted students while other tertiary institutions have not yet started the process of admitting students for diploma courses.

The board has thus extended the application for study loans from today to January 15th, 2022 to cater for students who do not have admission letters to benefit.

He has asked those universities to expedite the process of admitting their students within the extended period of one and a half months.