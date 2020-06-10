

Government has given public transporters who haven’t finalised the registration process a 3 days extension to transport stranded passenger’s upcountry.

This has been revealed by the minister of works and transport Katumba Wamala together with KCCA following an outcry from taxi drivers who said the initial 3 days given were inadequate to transport the huge number of passengers travelling upcountry.

Katumba said public transporters who have not yet finalized their registration now have up to 12th June 2020 to transport stranded passengers to upcountry destinations.

KCCA together with ministry of works are currently conducting a registration exercise of public transporters aimed at streamlining public transport industry in the city.

Over 9000 taxis have been so far been registered.