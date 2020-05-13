The ministry of health has flagged off an assortment of medical and non-medical supplies to various referral hospitals across the country.

The items which included face masks, mattresses and food relief will help health workers to address the various challenges of COVID-19 in their respective health facilities.

“The Permanent Secretary flagged off non-medical items to institutional quarantine centers in 30 districts. These items were received as donations from various stakeholders in support of the COVID-19 response. Currently, there are 1,103 individuals under quarantine,” Ministry of Health tweeted.

While dispatching off the consignment, the ministry of health Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine said the referral hospitals to benefit are Jinja, Hoima, Kabale, Fort-portal, Isingiro, Kasese, Gulu and Moroto.