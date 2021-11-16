By Amos Ngwomoya

Information and ICT minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi has assured Ugandans that the government is exploring various options for remedial action to cushion them against the high fuel prices.

This comes as oil prices continue to spiral amid rising transport and food costs likely to fuel inflation ahead of the festive season.

According to Baryomunsi, the problem is global, in an apparent reference to the $20 or Sh 72,000 jump in price per barrel of Brent crude oil on the world market over seven months from April this year.

Baryomunsi adds that energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa is in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, a member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), to, among other things; engage oil producers for a solution to fast-rising oil prices.

In Uganda, pump prices for a litre of petrol went up by between Shs 100-sh 630 and Sh60-Sh 200 for a litre of diesel, with the highest spike margins reported in Rukungiri and Bushenyi districts.

These districts are about 380 and 320 kilometres from the capital, Kampala, respectively.

Transporters especially Boda Bodas upcountry have in response doubled fares.