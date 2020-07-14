Government says arcades which have fulfilled the standard operating procedures will be re-opening by Friday this week.

The minister for trade, Amelia Kyambadde revealed the government’s plan after meeting the traders who had planned to forcefully open the arcades amidst the current COVID-19restrictions.

In a meeting which has been chaired by the minister Amelia Kyambadde and attended several stakeholders who included the landlords and tenants the minister says only those arcades which have been inspected and adhered to the standard operating procedures will qualify to be re-opened.

Earlier, the Kampala city traders association ordered the traders to temporarily suspend the planned force full re- opening of the arcades, after the government decided to convene an abrupt meeting with the traders to cool down the angry traders who had decided to re-open the arcade by force.