The government yesterday grounded 90 buses of Link Bus Company after one crashed on Wednesday outside Fort Portal City, killing 21 people, 20 of them on the spot.

Preliminary police findings suggest the driver, Big Daddy, was speeding on a slope and lost control after overtaking a trailer at high speed at a bend.

The bus smashed roadside guardrails, ploughed through a tea shed before somersaulting multiple times deep inside a tea plantation.