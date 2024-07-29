Ministry of Health officials, have commended the outgoing World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative to Uganda, Dr Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam for not losing guard, during his term of office that was dominated by a fatal combination of new and old epidemics.

Speaking at the farewell dinner organized for him by the Ministry, Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said Dr Tegegn who took over office in January 2018, has in the last six and a half years been at the forefront of containing epidemics that the country was confronted with.

She cited the 2018 Ebola outbreak at the Uganda- DR Congo border, the 2020 Covid-19 Outbreak, and the 2022 Ebola Outbreak in Kassanda and Mubende Districts, in Uganda’s Central region as some of the epidemics that he aggressively responded to in partnership with the government of Uganda and development partners.

“No WHO country representative has had a rough time like Dr. Yonas. He did a good job”, Dr.Aceng said.

While addressing Ministry of Health Officials, Dr Tegegn who was in the company of his wife, Serkalem Euadie urged them to continue pushing for the welfare of health workers as well as transparency and accountability in the health sector.