In a move meant to strengthen meteorological services in the country, the government has installed 9 weather-observing instruments called BUOYS.

According to the , the ministry of works and transport in consultation with the authority procured the devices as one of the interventions to ensure that lakes are made safe for fishing, and also ensure safe water and air transport.

He says 6 of these gadgets have so far been installed in Lake Victoria, 1 in Albert, and two in Lake Kyooga.

The authority’s public relations officer Lillian Nkwenge explains that data captured by these equipments is analysed to boost prediction of weather changes.