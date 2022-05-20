By Prossy Kisakye

Government has directed the responsible ministries and agencies not to offer new licenses to factories or settlements in wetlands.

This was revealed by the permanent secretary ministry of water and environment, Okidi Okot, on the sidelines of the official opening of the StockHolm+50 initiative consultation meeting in Kampala under the theme” A healthy Planet for Prosperity of all, our responsibility our opportunity.

Okot explained that only human activities that do not degrade wetlands like fishing will be allowed, warning that those who do not heed to the directive shall be arrested.