By Moses Ndhaye

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has issued tough verification guidelines for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) to qualify for funding in the forthcoming financial year 2020/21 under their Special Grant for Persons with Disabilities.

This will rule out issues of corruption as some beneficiaries had started faking their disabilities.

Emily Ajambo, the acting Commissioner Disability and Elderly at the ministry says all group members will now have to be physically verified in addition to providing their National Identification Numbers.