The Alliance for National Transformation leader Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu has warned that government will lose goodwill and cooperation from the public if its officials continue politicising the fight against COVID-19 and making it a source of wealth.

Muntu tells KFM that although the population has embraced the president’s guidelines to fight the global pandemic especially the continuous lockdown, some government officials have taken advantage of the situation to fulfil their selfish desires.



He cites the Shs20m that Members of Parliament allocated themselves to fight covid-19 in their constituencies and another Shs 40m reportedly given to NRM MPs which exposed their selfishness rather than the fighting for a noble cause.

Uganda currently has 260 confirmed cases of Covid-19, Kenya has 963, Rwanda 308 and Burundi 42.