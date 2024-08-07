Government has started the process of developing a regulatory framework for the commercialization of digital broadcasting.

In Uganda, broadcasting is mainly done in frequency modulation (FM) with a band ranging from 85.7 to 108 megahertz.

In a telephone interview with KFM, UCC Executive Director Mr Nyombi Thembo said to accommodate more radios due to the increasing number of people who apply for frequencies, government has decided to transition to digital broadcasting but this cannot be done with the regulation in place.

“We have been piloting for the past six years, I can see the signals are very clear but going there, we need a regulatory framework. because the business model is different compared to FM,” Mr Nyombi Thembo said.

According to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), Uganda is divided into 14 regions to cater for as many radios as possible with more than 300 licensed across the country.