Government is concerned about the poor performance the East African Child Policy launched three years ago to protect the rights of children at regional level.

According to the Commissioner for Youth and Children Affairs, Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Fred Ngabirano, a recent study showed that of all East African countries only Uganda had a cross rephrased policy.

Ngabirano however says this will not stop Uganda from further advocating for policies that prioritize education for all children in the region.

He was speaking at a welcome dinner hosted in Kampala by the AfriChild Centre for the African Region Committee of Experts on Children Rights ahead of celebrations to mark the Day of the African Child slated for June 16th with the national commemorative event set to be held in Kiryandongo district.

“Our collaboration with the committee is written in a shared vision of promoting and protecting the right of every child in Africa, together we continue advocate for policies and initiatives that priotize education Health projection under empowerment for all children in our continent.”

The African Region Committee of Experts on Children Rights is responsible for ensuring that commitments by Countries and Africa at large towards child rights fulfillment are met.