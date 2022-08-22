The government has revealed plans to export 50 megawatts to Kenya as in-kind payment for the electricity acquired last week to plug the gap occasioned by the emergency shutdown of the Isimba Hydro Power Dam.

This comes after the minister of energy and mineral development, Ruth Nankabirwa, was last week put on the spot for the instant measure to import 60MW of electricity from Kenya falling the shutdown of the dam.

Kenya, according to sources familiar with the matter first dispatched 60 MW to Uganda to deal with the deficit.

This dispatch however gradually reduced to 40MW by last Friday when the first turbine of the dam was restored.

According to Nankabirwa, Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited has restored two turbines which generate about 91.4 MW.

She meanwhile says the government has stopped generating power from Namanve and Kakira Thermo generators because they are too expensive to run since they use fuel.