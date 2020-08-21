

Makindye chief magistrates court has charged one Richard Naika a civil engineer and an inspector of buildings in Rubaga division working with KCCA and Ali Mukwaya a GISO/R/O over the demolition of St Peter’s church in Ndeeba.

The two government officials have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony before chief magistrate Prossy Katushabe where they denied the charge thus remanded to Kitalya prison untill August 24th.

Prosecution led by Lydia Nakato contends that between March and 10th August 2020 the duo in and around Kampala district conspired to commit a felony to demolish St. Peter’s church Ndeeba, a property of Church Of Uganda.

The 40 year old church was demolished on August 10th 2020 during curfew time.