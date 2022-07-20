By Ritah Kemigisa

The Ministry of Finance has ordered the display of monthly payrolls and pensions on notice boards of all government institutions as one of the tough measures to ensure transparency and accountability.

The Ministry’s permanent secretary and secretary to the treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi says the move is also aimed at wiping out ghost civil servants.

A 2014 audit by Ernst & Young unearthed over 6000 civil servants who had been reinstated on the government payroll and yet had been deleted

While releasing funds for Quarter one, Ggoobi also directed all accounting officers not to recruit without clearance from the ministry of public service and to also ensure that all promotions and redeployment of staff is backed by adequate age provision.

According to the secretary to the treasury, all operations by the government this financial year will underpin fiscal discipline, budget credibility, commitment to service delivery and timely project execution.