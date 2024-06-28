Government has partnered with the Health Heart Africa to set up 10 special screening centres for Non-Communicable Diseases across the country.

AstraZeneca’s Health Heart Africa cluster president, Deepak Arora, says the move is meant to increase awareness and facilitate early detection and combating of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in the country.

“This initiative marks a significant expansion of AstraZeneca’s Health Heart Africa program, extending its focus to address the pressing issue of CKD”

Officiating at the launch of the initiative in Kampala on Friday morning, health minister Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng noted a worrying trend, pointing out that, between 2% to 7% of Ugandans are living with CDK, while hypertension prevalence stands at 15%.

“For whatever reason if you pass by any health facility, and because they have equipments for checking blood pressure and sugar, just do it because it does not hurt, and if it is bad sit down and do the right thing and when it good walk away determined to keep it that way”, Dr. Ruth Aceng said.