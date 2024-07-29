Government has promised that in FY2024/25, it will further support the Emyooga poverty alleviation projects to reach their full potential as there has been strong recognition for the need to prioritize scaling up, promising occupational groups/enterprises through various interventions.

According to the Ministry of Finance records, as of June, 2023, government had cumulatively dispersed seed capital worth Shs261billion and SACCOs had mobilized Shs81.2billion.

And 3,584 Emyooga SACCOs had conducted audits for the year 2021 and 2022 and had scheduled annual general meetings.

State minister for micro-finance Haruna Kasolo says primary focus will be on helping these Emyooga SACCOs to grow from small, unproductive groups into highly productive businesses capable of breaking through the various supply chains, and to become sustainable and transformational.