As a strategy to fight against fraud and forgery in the land sector, the ministry of lands, housing, and urban development has published thousands of land titles.

According to the ministry, the owners of these titles have reported them to be stolen, misplaced, or lost and thus are requesting for special titles.

In a statement shared on social media platform, Twitter where details of the owners and land sizes have been published, the ministry indicates that the purpose of sharing all the details is to enable concerned individuals to identify any attempted falsifications.

The ministry reveals that concerns raised early enough can lead to cancelation of title processing.

Landowners in the diaspora, credit institutions, and the general public have been urged to look out for the details of the published land titles.