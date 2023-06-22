By Karim Mayobo

The government has rejected calls by the Uganda Peoples’ Congress (UPC) party to hold talks with Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

UPC spokesperson Sharon Arach told journalists that Uganda has historically turned to talks, especially in northern Uganda, to resolve military conflict with LRA rebels and other groups.

The party also advised the government to consider Rwenzururu King Charles Mumbere as an intermediary, since his kingdom spreads across Kasese and Bundibugyo districts, and parts of eastern DR Congo where ADF remnants are active.

However, Information and National Guidance minister, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi says there is nothing to talk about with the extremist Islamist militants believed to be responsible for last Friday’s horrific attack on Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School in the border district of Kasese.

He said that, unlike other rebel groups with whom the government has negotiated peace, the ADF is a terror outfit backed by the internationally sanctioned Islamic state terror group.

On Friday night, suspected ADF terrorists carried out their worst attack inside Uganda in 25 years, burning and hacking 43 people to death, 37 of whom were students.

On June 8, 1998, the rebels attacked Kichwamba Technical Institute in Kabarole district which neighbors Kasese, and set 3 dormitories alight, killing 80 students