By Benjamin Jumbe

Government has finally released money for the new cities

This was revealed by the minister of finance Matia Kasaija after concerns were raised by members of parliament over delayed facilitation of the new cities to enable their operations.

The legislators argued that delayed released had undermined service delivery and effective kick off of these cities.

Now responding to the concerns, the minister said the money has been released in this 4th quarter which has just started

Government last year in July saw the coming into force of 7 new cities these are Arua, Gulu, Mbale and Jinja, Mbarara, Fort Portal and Masaka.