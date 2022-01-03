Damali Mukhaye

The Ministry of Education has released the new re-opening dates for boarding students in both primary and secondary schools in the Districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Mpigi, and Mukono.

According to the new re-opening plan seen by kfm, all learners in day schools are to report on Monday, January 10 for classes while those in boarding schools will follow a staggered reporting plan with effect from that date.

The press statement from the Ministry of Education, dated January 2, indicates that no boarding students in the concerned districts will report for school earlier than Monday, January 10 as earlier communicated by schools.

According to the new calendar, A’level students and Pupils in lower primary will report on Monday January 10 while O-level students and pupils in P.5-7 will report on Wednesday, January 12 in Wakiso and Mpigi Districts.

However, A-level students and pupils in lower primary will report on Tuesday, January 11 while O-level and P5-7 pupils will report on Thursday, January13 in Kampala and Mukono Districts.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Dr Denis Mugimba said that the new dates are specifically for boarding schools in those districts because of the traffic congestion due to the concentration of boarding schools in these areas.

Schools in these Districts had asked parents to take their children before 10th January.