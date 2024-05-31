The Ugandan government has questioned the rationale behind the US government’s decision to sanction a range of current and former Ugandan officials, citing concerns over significant corruption and gross violations of human rights.

The above followed the Department of United State barring five current and former Ugandan officials from entering their country, for their alleged involvement in significant corruption or gross violations of human rights.

These include the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, the former Minister of Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu, former Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu, and Minister of State for Finance Amos Lugolobi and Peter Elwelu, former Deputy Chief.

In an interview with KFM, the Minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi says the former ministers are being sanctioned on the cases of corruption which are still pending court judgement.

He wonders why the US government should take action when someone is still before court and court has not yet pronounced it’s self on the matter.

He adds that In Uganda, someone is innocent until proven guilty or until one pleads guilty, questioning whether the US government has found them guilty.

He added that it is unfair for you to pass a judgement when cases of most sanctioned officials are still before court. Why are they being prosecuted,?” he wondered.