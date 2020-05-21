By KFM reporter

The ministry of health has revised downwards the country’s total number of coronavirus cases following President Museveni’s directive to expunge all foreign drivers from the tally.

By yesterday, according to the World Health Organisation, Uganda had confirmed 260 cases, but health minister Jane Ruth Acheng says the number is now 145.

Dr.Aceng said the count of all infected foreign lorry drivers would be added to their respective countries.

The health ministry says it has handed over 124 infected foreign drivers to their respective countries but does not disclose their nationalities.

The health minister is now set to address the media on the matter. More updates coming in our subsequent bulletins