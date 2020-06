By Benjamin Jumbe

Government is set to distribute over 30 Million face masks country wide.

The distribution of 3 layered masks was launched by the acting prime minister Gen Moses Ali last evening with a total of 750,000 face masks flagged off for distribution.

These are to be distributed to communities in border districts of Adjumani, Amuru, Kyotera and Rakai.

The masks distribution is part of government interventions to prevent the spread of COVID 19.