By Moses Ndhaye

The ministry of health started withdrawing the COVID-19 vaccines from districts which are registering a low uptake.

According to Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health services at the ministry, this is being done to avoid wastage of the vaccine and also avoid expiries.

The vaccines are due to expire on July 10th, 2021.

He says the national medical store teams has been ordered to start collecting the vaccines in the identified districts further asking district leaders to comply.

Mwebesa says only 10 vials will be left by the districts to utilise for the people who will come to get their second doze.

The withdrawn vaccines will be reprogramed for vaccination of the population in Kampala where the infection rate by covid19 is high.

Affected districts are mainly in the northern and eastern region.