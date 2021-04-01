By Moses Ndhaye

Government is scrutinizing parameters to be considered for re-opening of bars and other related sectors which are still under-lockdown.

Trade minister Amelia Kyambadde says they are engaging the government to ensure that the government comes up with clear parameters to be followed by the bar owners and operators.

She says although the bar operators have lost a lot of earnings due to the lockdown, the government has also lost about Shs2.5 trillion in taxes.

However, the government has re-opened various institutions such as schools, salons and places of worship, bars and nightclubs have remained closed to prevent further spread of coronavirus.