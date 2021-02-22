By Ruth Anderah

The government has been dragged to High Court by an advocate and Human Rights Activist Stephen Kalali seeking justice on behalf of journalists who were beaten by security agents while covering NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi at the UN office in Kampala.

Kyagulanyi had delivered a petition to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Kololo over alleged rights violations and abductions when military police descended on the journalists, beating them indiscriminately.

Several of them sustained serious injuries.

Now in his petition, Kalaali wants court to issue orders permanently restraining government security agencies from acting with gross impunity, malice and interfering with the rights of journalists in peaceful pursuit of their work.

The Court Registrar Jamson Karemani is yet to allocate this case file to a judge.