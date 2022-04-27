By Ruth Anderah

Government has been dragged to court over the poor housing facilities for police officers.

Human Rights Activist and Lawyer Steven Kalali is set to file a case against the Attorney General over the matter-which he says contravenes provisions of the constitution as well as the right to a clean and healthy environment.

Besides poor housing, Kalali is also concerned about the police officers’ poor pay with the lowest ranking officer, a police constable, earns Shs470,000 per month followed by a Corporal, who earns Shs530,000, and a sergeant, who gets Shs570,000.

The next officers in ranking are Assistant Inspector of Police and Inspector of Police, who earn Shs456,000 and Shs520,000 per month respectively.

The case is to be filed before the High Court Civil Division in Kampala.