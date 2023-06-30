By Busein Samilu

Implementation of the new car plate scheme seems to have hit a dead end.

The scheme that was meant to be rolled out tomorrow, has now been suspended following an order by the Inspectorate of Government.

This has been confirmed by the state minister for Works, Mr. Fred Byamukama after the contractor allegedly failed to make a timely delivery of the consignment.

The Inspector General of Government’s (IGG) order and the failure by the Russian firm, Joint Stock Company Global Security to supply the new number plates prompted an emergency meeting chaired by Security minister, Jim Muhwezi and was attended by top officials of the works and security ministries as well as Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) officials.

In 2021, the government hand-picked the Russian firm to supply digital number plates embedded with surveillance chips under the envisaged Intelligent Transport Motoring System.

Members of parliament, the general public, and rights activists had earlier raised concerns over issues of privacy and the cost of acquiring the new digital plates (735,000).

The tax body also raised red flags over the preparedness of responsible agencies and the contracted firm to roll out the project.

The works minister is expected to make an official announcement about the suspension today.