Government has announced suspension of domestic tourism for the lockdown period.

This has come as the Ministry of works and transport announced revised guidelines on movement of vehicles following a recent lockdown announced by president Museveni.

Addressing the media in Kampala, the commissioner transport regulation and safety Winston Katushabe said only duly registered and licensed tourist vehicles will be allowed to move directly to their destination and designated places.

He adds that the driver or guide of the tourist vehicle must have negative PCR tests taken 48 hrs before the trip while the guests must also have their vaccination cards, and negative PCR tests certificates among other documents.

Commissioner Katushabe adds that breach of any conditions will lead to cancellation of the sticker and the company suspended.