Communication stakeholders have proposed free access for all local channels on different pay TV platforms operating in Uganda as a means of promoting digital transformation.

They made the proposal yesterday after recording a decline in gender and equity compliance from 67 percent in 2021/2022 to 60 percent in the 2022/2023 Post Budget Framework Paper. The assessment was conducted by the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) under the digital transformation programme.

Speaking during a media engagement yesterday, the Managing Director of Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC), Mr Winston Agaba, said Ugandans are watching local channels on pay TV platforms yet the government has invested in the provision to watch them on free-to-air channels.