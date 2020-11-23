By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda Debt Network programmes director Julius Kapwepwe has challenged the government to act and take serious steps as it flags the import substitution agenda.

According to the government, for successful implementation of the NDPIII, key development strategies will be pursued among them; import substitution or promotion of local manufacturing.

“A lot of commitment is needed to make the strategy work including among others ensuring the budget matches the ambition,” commented Kapwepwe.

He however says much as import substitution is the focus of the government, it can go hand in hand with export promotion.

According to President Museveni, Uganda has been importing a range of products totaling about $7 billion per year (about Shs26 trillion).

For a long time, the country has been focusing on export-led strategy until the covid19 pandemic hit.