

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Ministry of foreign Affairs is to temporarily halt repatriation of Ugandans stranded abroad due to the COVID 19 pandemic after tomorrow.

In a letter to all heads of missions abroad , the ministry’s permanent Secretary Patrick Mugoya advised them to temporarily halt all repatriation flights that had been scheduled after 4th July and wait for further guidance on when to resume.

The permanent Secretary says this follows a request from the Ministries, departments and agencies for a break in the arrivals for a period of approximately 2 weeks starting 4th July.

He says this is to enable them efficiently manage the numbers that are already in the mandatory quarantine with repatriations to resume after decongesting the quarantine facilities.

Another group of close to 300 stranded Ugandans arrived this evening from the Middle East.

The permanent secretary says by tomorrow the government will have seen successful return of close to 1000 citizens.